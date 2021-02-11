Commerzbank Posts Hefty Loss In Q4; Sees Slightly Lower Revenues In 2021

Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 2.70 billion euros from 97 million euros last year. The latest-quarter result was negatively affected by the effects of the pandemic and the provision set aside for planned restructuring.

Operating loss was 328 million euros compared to an operating profit of 249 million euros in the previous year.

Net interest income for the quarter declined to 1.15 billion euros from 1.31 billion euros in the prior year. But net commission income rose to 837 million euros from 786 million euros last year.

For the current financial year, Commerzbank expects slightly lower revenues reflecting the focus on a more efficient use of equity capital (RWA optimisation) in the transformation.

The Bank aims for a cost reduction to around 6.5 billion euros, with increasing investments and initial cost measures from the transformation.

For 2021, the Bank expects a risk result of between minus 0.8 billion euros and minus 1.2 billion euros. It projects a positive operating result.

The company plans to resume dividend for the 2023 financial year. There is the potential to return overall up to 3 billion euros to shareholders in the years 2023 and 2024 in the way of dividends or share buybacks.



As previously announced, Commerzbank is targeting a reduction in costs by 1.4 billion euros or around 20% in 2024 by comparison with 2020.

Commerzbank said last month that it would reduce about 10,000 full-time equivalents in gross terms as announced. At the same time, the recruitment of around 2,500 full-time positions is planned. In total, the net reduction amounts to around 7,500 full-time positions.

More than 80% of the envisaged headcount reduction is set to be completed by year-end 2023. The cost savings are planned to start taking full effect in 2024.

Commerzbank said it would reduce the number of branches from the current level of 790 to 450 locations.

The implementation of "Strategy 2024" plan expects the closure of a further 190 branches over the course of 2021. The Bank will close a further 150 branches in 2022 and 2023 and establish the central advisory centres for the Private and Small-Business Customers segment.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News