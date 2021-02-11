Greece Jobless Rate Falls In November

Greece's jobless rate declined in November, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 16.2 percent in November from 16.4 percent in October. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 16.6 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 27,832 persons to 753,494 in November from 781,326 in the previous year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 34.0 percent in November from 35.4 percent in the same month last year.

The employment decreased by 27,159 to 3.894 million persons in November from 3.921 million a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.