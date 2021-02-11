Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: AGTC, LYRA, NTEC, AKER, CGIX…

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is up over 47% at $7.58 in pre-market hours Thursday. Last month, the company announced encouraging results from its phase I/II clinical trials evaluating AAV gene therapy product candidates in patients with achromatopsia caused by CNGB3 or CNGA3 mutations, dubbed ACHMB3 and ACHMA3 trials. The company expects to report 12-month data from the adult patients in both trials next quarter, and preliminary 3-month data from the pediatric patients in both trials in the fourth quarter of this year.

2. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) is up 39% at $15.08 in pre-market trading on no news. The lead product candidate is LYR-210 for the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis, and a pivotal phase III trial is expected to be initiated at the end of 2021. A pharmacokinetic study of LYR-210 is underway, with data expected next quarter.

3. Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform , is up over 37% at $10.78 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's gain of 33$%, on no news. Last November, the company announced a new research collaboration with Merck. As of September 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $17.1 million. A 1-for-20 reverse share split was implemented on October 30, 2020.

4. FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) is up over 24% at $4.78 in pre-market trading on no news. The company's lead compound FSD201 is under a phase II clinical trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. While announcing its corporate update last month, the company noted that it currently has a cash balance of approximately C$22 million and that it expects to require additional financing primarily to initiate another phase II study for its lead compound FSD 201 and execute other potential in-licensing and acquisition opportunities.

5. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is up nearly 20% at $2.25 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's gain of 16%, on no news. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001 for Congenital Ichthyosis and TMB-002 for Facial Angiofibromas in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, both of which are under phase IIb studies. The enrollment in both the studies is expected to be completed this quarter, with topline data anticipated in Q3, 2021.

6. Curis Inc. (CRIS) is up more than 22% at $11.95 in pre-market trading Thursday, on no news. The lead compound is CA-4948, under a phase I trial, in combination with ibrutinib, in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) hematologic malignancies. Initial data from this study is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

7. Enveric Biosciences (ENVB), a biotechnology company developing cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, is up 16% at $5.72 in pre-market hours. The company has novel therapies across several indications in preclinical and discovery stage, with multiple data points expected in 2021 for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. On Feb.9, the company announced a $12.8 million registered direct offering, which is slated to close today. About 3 million shares were offered at a purchase price of $4.27 per share, in the registered direct offering.

8. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is up over 15% at $3.94 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's gain of 10%. The lead compound Lenabasum is under a phase III trial in dermatomyositis, dubbed DETERMINE, with the last subject visit expected in March 2021 and topline data to be reported shortly thereafter. Lenabasum had failed in a phase IIb study in cystic fibrosis last October and in a phase III trial in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis last September.

9. Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) is up nearly 62% at $6.55 in pre-market trading. The company had inked an agreement last December to merge with MyMD Pharmaceuticals and upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be renamed MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc and remain listed on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "MYMD." The lead drug candidate of MyMD Pharmaceuticals is MYMD-1, a clinical-stage, synthetic plant alkaloid whose mechanism of action and efficacy in autoimmune diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis *EAE and thyroiditis, and aging mouse models have been studied. (*Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis).

In the Red

1. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) is down over 35% at $5.14 in pre-market trading Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 187% yesterday. Last December, the company had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Chemomab Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company. A special meeting of Anchiano's shareholders is expected to be held in the first quarter of 2021 to vote on this merger.

2. Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) is down over 20% at $6.80 in pre-market hours, following a common stock offering. The company has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors to raise approximately $17.5 million through the issuance of 2.78 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $6.30 each.

3. Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is down over 17% at $5.77 in pre-market hours today. The company released quarterly financial results yesterday - reporting Q4, 2020 revenue of $44.6 million, up from $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss for Q4, 2020, widened to $9.8 million from $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

