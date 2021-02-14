Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 2.3 percent on quarter and 9.5 percent on year after jumping 5.3 percent on quarter and 22.9 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan also will see final December figures for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a decline of 0.5 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will release January data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 2.77 percent on year after easing 0.47 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 13.59 percent after gaining 14.63 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.68 billion, down from $2.1 billion a month earlier.

Thailand will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on quarter and a decline of 5.4 percent on year. That follows the 6.5 percent quarterly increase and the 6.4 percent yearly drop in Q3.

New Zealand will see January results for the Performance of Service Index from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 49.2.

Finally, the in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year.

