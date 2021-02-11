Indian Shares Set To Open On Flat Note

Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Friday, tracking mixed cues from global . Aviation stocks could be in focus after the civil aviation ministry increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 percent.

On the earnings front, cigarette maker ITC reported a smaller-than-expected decline in net profit for the quarter ended December.

Ashok Leyland reported a loss of Rs 19.38 crore in the December quarter due to a one-time VRS cost of Rs 85 crore.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Thursday after ending on a flat note for two consecutive days. The rupee ended 3 paise lower at 72.87 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed in thin holiday trade this morning and Treasuries held overnight losses while the dollar headed for its first losing week in three.

Oil extended overnight losses after OPEC cut its demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the re-balancing of the global oil markets remains "fragile".

Bitcoin jumped to a record high after Mastercard Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. moved to make it easier for customers to use cryptocurrencies.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as a decline in jobless claims signaled a modest firming of the labor market and Joe Biden affirmed the U.S.'s tough line on China's human rights abuses and regional expansionism in his first phone call with president Xi Jinping.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished marginally lower while the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.

European markets ended Thursday's session broadly higher as investors reacted to tame U.S. consumer inflation data and dovish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained half a percent. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 1000 inched up 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index ended marginally lower.

