European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK quarterly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures.

The British is forecast to grow 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than the 16 percent increase seen in the third quarter. Industrial output is seen rising 0.5 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in November.



The UK visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 15 billion in December compared to GBP 16.01 billion shortfall in the previous month.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to release Swiss consumer prices for January. Economists forecast consumer prices to fall 0.6 percent annually, slower than the 0.8 percent drop in December.

At 3.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Spain. The statistical office is set to confirm 0.6 percent consumer price inflation for January.



In the meantime, consumer price figures are due from the Czech Republic and Hungary. The Czech inflation is forecast to slow to 1.7 percent in January from 2.3 percent in December. Hungary's inflation is seen unchanged at 2.7 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Poland's preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter is due.

At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank is slated to issue interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 4.25 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.