Romania Inflation, Industrial Production Rises

Romania's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in ten months in January, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial production rose in December.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.1 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 2.4 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the highest since March, when it was 3.1 percent.

Prices of non-food products grew 3.25 percent and those of food products rose by 2.88 percent in January. Services cost increased by 2.51 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.33 percent in January.

Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in November.

Production in manufacturing increased 0.5 percent monthly in December and mining and quarrying output rose 3.4 percent. Production of electricity grew 0.4 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production gained 1.6 percent in December.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 8.8 percent monthly in December and rose 2.6 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.