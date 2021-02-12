Turkey Current Account Deficit Narrows In December

Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in December, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The current account deficit decreased to $3.210 billion in November from $3.633 billion in November. Economists had forecast a deficit of $3.7 billion.

The goods deficit decreased to $3.344 billion with outflow decreasing by $329 million from last year.

Primary income posted a net inflow of $590 million in December, while the secondary income account surplus was $80 million.

The capital account deficit was $7 million in December. The financial account deficit increased to $9.217 billion in December from $906 million in the previous month.

For the January to December period, current account deficit was $36.724 billion.

