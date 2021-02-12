Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: XERS, CMLF, AGTC, NK, FOLD...

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) is up over 22% at $8.09 in pre-market hours Friday, following European Commission approval of the company's Ogluo injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 2 years and over with diabetes mellitus. Ogluo is the company's s Ready-To-Use (RTU) Glucagon for Injection. In the U.S., the company's ready-to-use glucagon injection is known by the brand name GVOKE and was approved by the FDA in September 2019. Ogluo is expected to be available in the European Union in the fourth quarter.

2. CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) is up over 18% at $26.51 in pre-market trading Friday. On Feb.10, the company inked a deal with Sema4, an AI- and machine learning-driven patient-centered genomic and clinical data intelligence company, to combine their businesses. Upon closing of the transaction, CM Life Sciences will be renamed and its common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under a name and a ticker symbol to be announced at a later date.

3. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is up over 18% in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of nearly 15%. The company has a couple of data readouts in the coming months. The most advanced product candidate is a gene therapy for X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, under phase I/II trial, with 6 dose groups. The 12-month data for Phase 1/2 dose groups 5 and 6 are expected next quarter. The company is also exploring its investigational gene therapy in patients with achromatopsia caused by CNGB3 or CNGA3 mutations, in two phase I/II clinical trials, dubbed ACHMB3 and ACHMA3.The 12-month data from the adult patients in both trials are also expected next quarter.

4. NantKwest Inc. (NK) is up more than 16% at $30.45 in pre-market trading Friday, following FDA clearance for the expansion of the active Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine trial and a second trial to test a novel combination of T-cell-based hAd5 subcutaneous prime vaccine with a room-temperature oral or sublingual boost, to induce T-Cell, mucosal, and antibody immunity. The oral trial is a new study and the sublingual trial is the cohort C expansion to the Phase 1 subcutaneous trial, which was initiated last Fall. Both oral and sublingual trials are anticipated to begin this month and will be conducted at two sites in California.

5. 111 Inc. (YI), a digital healthcare platform dedicated to digitally connecting patients with drugs and healthcare services in China, is up over 14% at $26.87 in pre-market trading on no news. There has been exponential growth in the company's revenue over the years while net loss has significantly narrowed. For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to be in the range of RMB2.44 Billion to RMB2.56 Billion, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 81% to 90%.

6. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) is up over 10% at $4.61 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's gain of 12%, on no news. The company's lead drug candidate is Cosibelimab, under a registration-enabling trial in Metastatic Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma. Full topline results from this study are expected in the second half of this year.

7. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is up over 10% at $2.38 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's gain of 9%, on no news. The company has completed patient enrollment in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, dubbed B-SIMPLE4. The topline data from this study is expected before the end of next quarter.

In the Red

1. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is down nearly 20% at $15 in pre-market hours, following topline results of its Phase 3 pivotal trial of AT-GAA, its investigational two-component therapy, for the treatment of late-onset Pompe disease, dubbed PROPEL. AT-GAA showed clinically meaningful and significant improvements in both musculoskeletal and respiratory measures compared to alglucosidase alfa, the standard of care. However, in the combined study population of ERT (enzyme replacement therapy) switch and ERT naïve patients, although AT-GAA outperformed alglucosidase alfa by 14 meters (21m compared to 7m) on the primary endpoint, it was not statistically significant for superiority.

2. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is down over 19% at $1.08 in pre-market hours today, following an increase in the size of the previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to $30 million from the initial $10 million.

3. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is down over 17% at $4.80 today, following the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7.61 million shares of common stock at $4.60 each. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021.

4. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is down nearly 11% at $11.20 in pre-market hours Friday. The company reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020, yesterday. Revenues increased 155% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to $1.6 million, compared with $634 thousand reported in the same period of the prior fiscal year and increased 415% from $314 thousand for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. As of January 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $16.5 million.

