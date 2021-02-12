Spain Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Estimated

Spain's consumer prices rose less than estimated in January, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

The consumer price index increased 0.5 percent year-on-year in January, after 0.5 percent decline in December. In the initial estimate, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in January versus a 0.1 percent rise in the initial estimate. In December, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.4 percent yearly in January, after a 0.6 percent decrease in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate, HICP grew 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, HICP declined 0.4 percent in January versus a 0.3 percent fall in the initial estimate.

Economic News

