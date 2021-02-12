Ireland Residential Property Prices Rise In December

Ireland's residential property prices grew in December, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The residential property price index gained 2.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent rise in November.

In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices gained 1.2 percent yearly in December. Excluding Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland rose 3.1 percent from the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, residential property prices rose 0.8 percent in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.

