Poland's GDP Shrinks In Q4

Poland's contracted in the fourth quarter due to the Covid-19 related restrictions, after a strong rebound in output in the third quarter, flash estimate from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product fell 0.7 percent sequentially, in contrast to a 7.9 percent rise in the third quarter. However, this was slower than the expected drop of 1 percent.

On a yearly basis, the economy contracted 2.8 percent, bigger than the 1.8 percent fall a quarter ago. Revised data is due on February 26.

Containment measures are likely to be lifted slowly in a few sectors in the coming weeks, and the ongoing strength of industry will help GDP to return to growth in the first quarter, Liam Peach, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

But the pace of the recovery from the second quarter will hinge on the vaccination programme and the early signs are not encouraging, the economist added.

