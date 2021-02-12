Wall Street Set To Open Lower

On a lean day of economic announcements, the attention might be on earnings reports.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were down 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 8.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 21.75 points.

The U.S. major indices finished broadly higher on Thursday. The Dow edged down 7.10 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 31,430.70, while the broader Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed in positive territory. The Nasdaq climbed 53.24 points or 0.4 percent to 14,025.77 and the S&P 500 rose 6.50 points or 0.2 percent to 3,916.38.

On the economic front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey report for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 80.9, while it was up 79.0 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 563 and the U.S. Rig Count was 392.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to moderate a virtual discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York, via webinar at 10.00 am ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in a conversation on the , monetary policy, and inequality before virtual University of San Francisco Silk Speaker Series at 3.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished mostly higher. Chinese will reopen next Thursday, while Hong Kong markets will reopen Tuesday.

Japanese shares slipped from a 30-year high. The Nikkei average slipped 42.86 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 29,520.07. The broader Topix index finished 0.16 percent higher at 1,933.88.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 43.40 points, or 0.63 percent, to 6,806.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 40.80 points, or 0.57 percent, at 7,081.30.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 67.77 points or 0.49 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 8.33 points or 0.13 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 5.18 points or 0.05 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.020 percent.

