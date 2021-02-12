Applied Genetic Technologies To Report Data From XLRP, Achromatopsia Trials In Q2

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC) have gained more than 50% year-to-date, as this gene therapy company gets closer to data readouts of its lead product candidates.

The company is developing gene therapies for Achromatopsia and X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP).

Achromatopsia, also known as total color blindness, is associated with extremely poor visual acuity (most affected individuals are legally blind), extreme light sensitivity resulting in daytime blindness, and complete loss of color discrimination. It is an inherited condition caused by mutations in one of several genes, with the two most common being mutations in either the CNGB3 or CNGA3 genes.

Two separate Phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AAV gene therapy product candidate in patients with Achromatopsia caused by CNGB3 or CNGA3 mutations, dubbed ACHMB3 and ACHMA3, are underway.

Subjects are enrolled sequentially in seven dosing groups in the trials. In Group 1 to Group 6, participants are of at least 18 years of age and those in Group 7 are of least 6 years of age.

In January 2020, the company provided 3-month data indicating evidence of biologic activity in the dose escalation portions in both the ACHMB3 and ACHMA3 trials, based on improvements in light discomfort. Last November, the company provided additional 12- and 6-month data across dose groups in both trials, including one group of pediatric patients.

In January of this year, for the first time, quantitative evidence of improvements in visual sensitivity was observed in Achromatopsia patients based on new data analysis from both the trials.

Applied Genetic Technologies expects to provide 12-month data from the adult Achromatopsia patients in both trials next quarter and preliminary 3-month data from the pediatric patients in both trials in the fourth quarter.

The company's AAV gene therapy product candidate for X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa is under phase I/II trial with 6 dose groups.

Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) refers to a group of rare genetic eye diseases that damage light-sensitive cells in the retina, leading to loss of sight over time. In about 10% of RP cases, the non-working gene is passed down from the mother to her children resulting in a form of RP known as X-Linked RP (XLRP).

Last November, the company reported durable improvements in visual sensitivity and visual acuity over a wide dose-range with a favorable safety profile from the phase I/II trial.

The company is expected to provide 12-month data for Phase 1/2 dose groups 5 and 6 next quarter (Q2, 2021).

A phase II follow-on study of the AAV gene therapy product candidate for X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, dubbed SKYLINE is ongoing. The 3-month masked interim analysis results from the SKYLINE trial are anticipated in the fourth quarter of this year.

Cash position:

The company, which ended the year 2020 with cash of $53.1 million, raised net proceeds of approximately $69.2 million from an underwritten public offering that closed in February 2021.

AGTC has traded in a range of $2.29 to $7.40 in the last 1 year.

