Shenandoah Announce Rescheduled 2021 'Every Road' Tour Dates

Shenandoah have announced rescheduled dates for the band's 2021 "Every Road" Tour.

The tour, in support of the country music band's latest album Every Road, will be held following strict social distancing measures. The tour will kick off at the Arena Theater in Houston on February 19.

"It has been way too long. It's been a 'hard day's night' to quote the Beatles, but it's time to get on the bus, run the highway and listen to the crowd," said co-founder and lead vocalist Marty Raybon.

He added, "Excitement is not a big enough word for the way the Shenandoah camp feels. We're ready to get back to the Big E - . Y'all come out and capture some of this cooped up energy."

Tour Dates:

Feb. 19 Arena Theatre - Houston, Texas

Feb. 20 Billy Bob's - Ft. Worth, Texas

March 5 Private Event - Corpus Christi, Texas

March 21 Firefighters Indian River - Vero Beach, Fla.

March 27 The Stone Theater at Keestone Resort - Loretto, Tenn.

April 2 Cotton Country Club - Granger, Texas

April 3 Coyote Country Store - Gail, Texas

April 24 Private Event - Ardmore, Ala.

May 1 ValleyFest Park - Dunlap, Tenn.

May 15 Bloomin' BBQ & Bluegrass Festival - Sevierville, Tenn.

May 22 Liberty Showcase Theatre - Liberty, N.C.

May 29 Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, Nev.

May 30 Rolling Hills Casino - Corning, Calif.

June 5 Green River Live - Greensburg, Ky.

June 18 Ford County Fairgrounds - Melvin, Ill.

June 19 Winstock Country Music Festival - Winsted, Minn.

June 26 Cattle Baron's Ball - Waco, Texas

July 2 Wild West Festival - Hays, Kan.

July 4 Freedom Celebration - Albuquerque, N.M.

July 9 Huntley Homestead - Huntley, Mont.

July 15 Gardiner Farms - Tuscumbia, Ala.

July 17 Country Jam USA - Eau Claire, Wis.

July 22 Marshall County Fair Campground - Warren, Minn.

July 29 Jackson County Junior Fair - Cottageville, W.Va.

July 30 Country Tonite Theatre - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

July 31 Warren Sewell Field - Woodland, Ala.

Aug. 5 Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds - Elma, Wash.

Aug. 7 Crook County Fairgrounds - Prineville, Ore.

Aug. 17 State Fair of West Virginia - Lewisburg, W.Va.

Aug. 26 Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, Minn.

Aug. 27 Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, Minn.

Aug. 28 Callaway 200 Bicentennial Bash - Fulton, Mo.

Sept. 24 Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino - Norman, Okla.

Sept. 28 Brown County Fair - Georgetown, Ohio

Oct. 15 Watson Lake Park - Prescott, Ariz.

Oct. 16 Heber Valley Fest - Heber City, Utah

Oct. 23 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo - Bryan, Texas

Oct. 30 Live Oak County Fair Grounds & Coliseum - George West, Texas

