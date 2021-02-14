New Zealand Service Index Slips To 47.9 In January - BusinessNZ

The services sector in New Zealand continued to contract in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Service Index score of 47.9.

That's down from the downwardly revised 49.1 score in December (originally 49.2) and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, sales (46.4), employment (46.9), supplier deliveries (41.6) and stocks/inventories (49.9) all were in contraction, while new orders (53.7) expanded.

"Combining last week's very strong PMI with today's soft PSI points to some slowing in growth. But we also need to factor in strong public sector jobs growth and a booming construction sector," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.