Ice Cube Launches New Marijuana Line "Fryday Kush"

Rapper and actor Ice Cube has launched his own marijuana brand called "Fryday Kush".



Ice Cube took to Instagram on Friday to announce the launch of his new marijuana brand, which inspired by his iconic movie 'Friday'. The new cannabis brand is available in California, Arizona, Nevada and Oklahoma.

"Fryday Kush is made with that good stuff—it's 46.2% THC and 10.78% CBD. If you're in CA, AZ, NV, and OK, you don't want to miss it," Ice Cube said on Instagram.

Cannabidiol or CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

Ice cube said he partnered with company Caviar Gold to produce Fryday Kush, noting that Caviar Gold is the original infused and only patented cannabis brand on the market.

"From the man that needs no introduction - these infused cones & high potency buds are the strongest nugs on the market, personally developed by Ice Cube," reads the product description on Caviar's website.

Several North American celebrities are now actively involved in the marijuana industry as marijuana evolves into a legal consumer product. They include television show host and entrepreneur Martha Stewart, former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, and former NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

In December 2020, rapper Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter launched the first products from his maiden cannabis brand, 'Monogram'.

Monogram launched with four proprietary numbered strains, designated "light," "medium," or "heavy". It features three product classes - handrolls, prerolls and raw flower, with the products selling for between $40 and $70 each.

In November 2019, cannabis company Canopy Growth announced the launch of a new cannabis company named More Life Growth Co., with Canadian rapper Drake.

Rapper Snoop Dogg entered into a partnership with Canopy Growth's subsidiary 'Tweed' in 2016.

