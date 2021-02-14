IPO Lockup Expiration Alert: Harmony Biosciences Holdings

The lockup period of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) ends tomorrow (Feb 15).

Harmony Biosciences, Founded in 2017, is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders.

The company's WAKIX for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

The drug has been commercially available in the U.S. since November 2019, and its product revenue has increased over the period - $6 million in Q4, 2019; $19.8 million in Q1, 2020; $38 million in Q2, 2020 and $45.6 million in Q3, 2020.

The company is also making progress in exploring the potential of WAKIX in other indications.

WAKIX, known generically as Pitolisant, is also being evaluated for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome and Myotonic Dystrophy.

A phase II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Pitolisant for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and other key symptoms in patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome enrolled the first patient as recently as December 2020. This trial is designed to enroll estimated 60-70 Prader-Willi Syndrome patients of ages 6-to-65. Topline results are anticipated in the first half of 2022.

An Investigational New Drug application seeking FDA clearance to initiate a phase II clinical trial of WAKIX in adult patients with myotonic dystrophy is expected to be submitted in the first half of 2021.

A phase III trial with Pitolisant in pursuit of pediatric indications for both excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy is expected to be initiated in the second half of this year.

The company made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 19, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $24 per share.

As mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period will end on February 15, 2020.

HRMY opened the first day of trading on August 19 at $39.99 and closed at $37.01 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $28.97 and a high of $52.74.

HRMY closed Friday's trading at $37.09, down 3.24%.

