IPO Lockup Expiration Alert: Inhibrx Inc.

The lockup period of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) ends Monday, i.e., on February 15, 2021.

The La Jolla, California-based Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologic treatments for people with life-threatening conditions.

The company's lead candidate INBRX-109 is in a phase I trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including sarcomas. Last month, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to INBRX-109 for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma.

Positive interim results from the phase I trial of INBRX-109 in chondrosarcoma patients were reported last November. According to the interim results, disease control was observed in 11 of 12 patients (92%) and 8 of 12 patients (67%) had a decrease in their tumor burden.

The first registration-enabling study for INBRX-109 in chondrosarcoma is anticipated to begin next quarter.

The other drug candidates in the pipeline are INBRX-106, INBRX-105, and INBRX-101

A dose-escalation, Phase 1 study of INBRX-106 as a single agent, and INBRX-106 in combination with Keytruda in subjects with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors is ongoing. Last month, the company reported positive results from the single-agent dose escalation part of the phase I trial. Efficacy and safety data from the combination escalation cohort are expected to be reported in the second half of 2021,

A dose-escalation, Phase 1 study of INBRX-105 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors is underway.

A Phase 1 dose-escalating trial for INBRX-101 in patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) who are either treatment naive or previously treated with plasma-derived therapeutics is ongoing.

The company made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 19, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $17 each.

As mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires February 15, 2020.

INBX opened the first day of trading (i.e. August 19, 2020) at $22.10 and closed at $20.63 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $15.20 and a high of $50.97.

INBX closed Friday's trading at $33.49, down 9.49%.

