European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade figures from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, GDP data from Denmark and foreign trade data from Norway are due.

At 3.00 am ET, December construction output data is due from Hungary. Production had increased 5 percent annually in November.

At 4.00 am ET, consumer prices data is due from Poland. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.4 percent in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area foreign trade and industrial output figures for December. Economists forecast production to fall 1 percent on month, reversing a 2.5 percent rise in November.

The euro area foreign trade surplus is seen at EUR 25.3 billion in December versus EUR 25.8 billion in the previous month.

In the meantime, January consumer price data is due from Greece. Consumer prices are forecast to drop 2.3 percent annually in December.

Economic News

