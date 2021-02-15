Singapore Govt Maintains 2021 Growth Outlook

Singapore's growth outlook for this year was maintained as the government expects a gradual recovery underpinned by the pickup in foreign demand.

In 2021, the city-state is projected to grow 4 percent to 6 percent, which was unchanged from the previous forecast, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Monday.

The economy had contracted 5.4 percent in 2020, in contrast to the 1.3 percent growth logged in 2019.

Gross domestic product shrank 2.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, slower than the 3.8 percent decline initially estimated and also smaller than the 5.8 percent decline posted in the third quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy expanded 3.8 percent, after rising 9.0 percent growth recorded in the previous quarter. The fourth quarter growth was revised up from 2.1 percent.

According to MTI, outward-oriented sectors are forecast to benefit from the pickup in external demand this year. Meanwhile, the tourism and aviation-related sectors are projected to see a weaker recovery than previously expected due to the slow pace of lifting travel restrictions.

Consumer-facing sectors, namely retail trade and food and beverage services are expected to benefit from an improvement in consumer sentiments, the government noted.

Although the construction and marine and offshore engineering sectors are projected to recover from the low base last year, activity levels at construction worksites and shipyards will continue to be dampened by the requirement for safe management measures.

