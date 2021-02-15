Finland Retail Sales Rise In December

Finland's retail sales rose in December, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Retail trade turnover rose a working day adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in December.

The retail trade volume grew 2.8 percent in December.

The total trade volume, from which the impact of price changes has been eliminated, fell 0.5 percent annually in December, after a 3.4 percent growth in the previous month.

In daily consumer goods trade, turnover increased a working day adjusted 5.3 percent yearly in December.

The sales volume of daily consumer goods gained 4.5 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover declined a working day adjusted 7.7 percent yearly in December, following a 1.6 percent in November.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial turnover fell 2.1 percent in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.