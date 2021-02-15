Eurozone Trade Surplus At Record High

The euro area trade surplus increased to a record high in December driven by higher exports, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.

The trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 27.5 billion from EUR 24.9 billion in November. This was the largest surplus recorded over the period for which data are available, Eurostat said.

Exports grew 1.1 percent on month, while imports decreased 0.3 percent from November.

On a yearly basis, exports increased for the first time since February 2020. Exports climbed 2.3 percent, while imports fell 1.3 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 29.2 billion from EUR 22.6 billion in the same period last year.

