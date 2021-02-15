Denmark Producer Prices Fall In January

Denmark's producer prices declined in January, mainly driven by raw material extraction and industry, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in January.

Prices in mining and quarrying declined 23.4 percent annually in January.

Meanwhile, prices for water supply and energy supply rose by 2.3 percent and 43.5 percent, respectively.

Domestic market prices grew 2.9 percent annually in January, while foreign market prices fell 4.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January.

Import prices decreased 1.0 percent yearly in January and rose 1.1 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.