Hungary Construction Output Decreases In December

Hungary's construction output declined in December after rising in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Construction output declined 0.3 percent year-on-year in December, after a 4.0 percent rise in November.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings gained by 15.1 percent and the civil engineering works fell by 16.5 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output decreased 3.1 percent monthly in December, after a 11.4 percent growth in the previous month. Construction output dropped for the first time in seven months.

Economic News

