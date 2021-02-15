Poland Inflation Rises In January

Poland's consumer price inflation rose in January, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.4 percent increase in December. Economists had expected the inflation to remain at 2.4 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, tobacco grew 1.3 percent yearly in January and those of dwelling gained by 6.4 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 3.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent rise in previous month.

