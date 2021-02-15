Ireland Trade Surplus Decreases In December

Ireland's trade surplus decreased in December, amid a fall in both exports and imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus decreased to EUR 5.463 billion in December from EUR 5.875 billion in October. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 4.621 billion.

Exports declined by a seasonally adjusted 14.0 percent monthly in December and imports decreased 19.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 1.0 percent annually in December, while imports declined 3.0 percent.

Data showed that exports to Britain declined 9.0 percent yearly in December and imports decreased 5.0 percent.

In 2020, the trade surplus was EUR 75.447 billion from EUR 61.672 billion in 2019. Exports grew 5.4 percent and imports declined 6.0 percent.

Economic News

