Indonesia Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

Indonesia's trade balance swung to a surplus in January, as exports rose and imports declined, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of $1.958 billion in January versus a deficit of $636.7 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $1.68 billion.

In December, the trade surplus was $2.099 billion.

Exports grew 12.24 percent year-on-year in January. Economists had expected a rise of 13.59 percent.

Imports fell 6.49 percent annually in January. Economists had forecast a decrease of 2.77 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 7.48 percent and imports decreased 7.59 percent in January.

