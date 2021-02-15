Indonesia Stock Market May Test Resistance At 6,300 Points

The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 90 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,270-point plateau and it's looking at a green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat amid optimism about swifter economic recovery thanks to a drop in new coronavirus cases and improved vaccination drive across the world. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were off on holiday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in the green.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday as the financial shares and resource stocks ended mostly in the green.

For the day, the index advanced 47.80 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 6,270.32 after trading between 6,244.38 and 6,283.42.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga spiked 3.61 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.40 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.64 percent, Indosat jumped 1.68 percent, Telkom Indonesia perked 0.94 percent, Indocement eased 0.18 percent, Semen Indonesia rallied 2.05 percent, Indofood Suskes tanked 2.38 percent, Astra International accelerated 1.71 percent, United Tractors dropped 1.06 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.10 percent, Aneka Tambang climbed 1.05 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 1.18 percent, Timah advanced 0.96 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 8.04 percent, Perusahaan Gas Negara surged 7.04 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bank Mandiri were unchanged.

With Wall Street off for President's Day, the lead from Europe is solid as stocks opened higher on Monday and strengthened as the day progressed.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended stronger by 2.52 percent, France's CAC 40 moved up 1.45 percent and Germany's DAX gained 0.42 percent, while Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.56 percent.

European stocks ended higher on rising optimism about rapid economic recovery amid expectations of additional stimulus packages and on hopes of faster rollout of vaccines across the world.

Energy stocks were in demand as oil prices surged higher amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. Shares from banking and sectors too ended mostly higher.

