Japan Data Due On Wednesday

Japan is on Wednesday scheduled to release data for December core machine orders and January trade figures, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Machine orders are expected to sink 6.2 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year after rising 1.5 percent on month and falling 11.3 percent on year in November.

Imports are tipped to fall 6.0 percent on year after dropping 11.3 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.6 percent after rising 2.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 600 billion yen following the 751 billion yen surplus a month earlier.

Australia will see January results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in December, the index rose 0.1 percent on month.

Singapore will release January figures for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year. That follows the 6. Percent monthly increase and the 6.8 percent yearly gain in December - when the trade surplus was SGD6.20 billion.

Finally, the in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year and will re-open on Thursday.

