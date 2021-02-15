European Economics Preview: German ZEW Economic Confidence Due

Economic sentiment from Germany and quarterly national accounts from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases unemployment data for the fourth quarter. The jobless rate is seen unchanged 9 percent in the fourth quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's foreign trade data is due for December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes flash euro area GDP estimates for the fourth quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.7 percent sequential fall in GDP.

In the meantime, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the confidence index to fall to 59.6 in February from 61.8 in January.

Economic News

