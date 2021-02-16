Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: SBBP, SSKN, GTHX, CLBS, HEPA…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is up over 262% at $9.61 in pre-market trading Tuesday, following a 1-for-4 reverse stock split that is all set to become effective at the market open today.

2. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is up over 95% at $6.50 in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company is developing a drug by the name Recorlev, also known as COR-003, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, with its New Drug Application on track to be submitted this quarter (Q1, 2021). The company has one marketed drug Keveyis, approved for the treatment of primary hyperkalemic and hypokalemic periodic paralysis, a spectrum of rare, chronic, genetic, neuromuscular disorders.

3. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN), a medical company in dermatology and plastic surgery, is up over 48% at $3.20 in pre-market trading Tuesday. Last month, the company announced preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2020 financial results. Preliminary, unaudited total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to range from $6.6 million to $6.8 million compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

4. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is up nearly 36% at $41.90 in pre-market hours, following FDA approval for COSELA to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The drug is slated to be commercially available through G1's specialty distributor partner network in early March. The peak sales of COSELA are pegged at $500 million by analysts.

5. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is up over 16% at $2.49 in pre-market hours today. The lead compound is SGX301, being investigated as a potential treatment for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. SGX301 has been successfully studied in a phase III trial and the company is preparing its new drug application for submission to the FDA. The company is also developing CiVax, a vaccine for COVID-19, currently in preclinical testing, with data expected in the first half of this year.

6. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) is up over 16% at $2.74 in pre-market hours Tuesday. The company is focused on developing treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The lead drug candidate is TMB-001, which is under a phase 2b study for the treatment of congenital ichthyosis. Another investigational product TMB-002 for Facial Angiofibromas in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex is also under a phase IIb trial. The topline data from the TMB-001 and TMB-002 trials are expected in Q3, 2021.

7. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) is up over 14% at $2.69 in pre-market hours today. A phase IIb trial of CLBS16 as a therapy for coronary microvascular dysfunction, dubbed FREEDOM, is underway, with topline data anticipated in 3Q, 2022. Enrollment in a registration eligible trial of HONEDRA in Japan in Critical Limb Ischemia and Buerger's Disease is expected to be completed next quarter. Last week, the company announced $65 million registered direct offerings priced at $2.45 per share.

8. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is up nearly 12% at $12.90 in pre-market hours today, following publication of a review in a medical journal "Alcohol and Alcoholism" that suggests positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of the gamma-aminobutyric acid B (GABAB) receptor could offer a new treatment option for patients with severe alcohol use disorder (AUD). Addex's ADX71441 is also a GABAB PAM and it has demonstrated efficacy on several alcohol-related behaviors in rat models.

9. electroCore Inc. (ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, is up nearly 10% at $3.14 in pre-market hours Tuesday. Last week, the company completed patient enrollment in SAVIOR-1, a prospective, randomized, controlled study evaluating vagus nerve stimulation in patients who exhibit respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19. Preliminary results will be reported once available and full results will be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal later this year.

In the Red

1. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) is down over 18% at $2.42 in pre-market hours, following a proposed public offering of common stock. The lead drug candidate is CRV431, under a Phase 2a study in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").

2. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is down nearly 10% at $1.96 in pre-market trading. Last week, the company priced 2.34 million American Depositary Shares at a purchase price of $2.00 per ADS in a registered direct offering.

3. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is down nearly 6% at $8.40 in pre-market hours, following a proposed public offering of common stock. A Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients is underway. The lead product candidate is Prexigebersen in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and Prexigebersen-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors.

