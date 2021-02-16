Romania Economic Output Growth Slows In Q4

Romania's economic output grew at a softer pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product increased a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, after a 6.1 percent growth in the previous three months.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP declined 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter, after a 5.6 percent decrease in the third quarter.

On an non-adjusted basis, GDP fell 1.5 percent annually after a 5.7 percent decline in the third quarter.

In 2020, GDP dropped 3.9 percent after a 4.1 percent growth in 2019.

