Futures Point To Positive Open For Wall Street

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open considerably higher on Tuesday.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trending up.

This week's trading might be impacted by a slew of data, including reports on retail sales, producer prices, industrial production, housing starts, and existing home sales.

Major corporates, including retail giant Walmart is scheduled to report their quarterly results next week.

The Congress is set to pass the $1.9 trillion rescue proposal.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 183.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 197.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 67.75 points.

The U.S. major Indices closed higher on Friday. The Dow underperformed its counterparts but still closed modestly higher, inching up 27.70 points or 0.1 percent to 31,458.40. The Nasdaq climbed 69.70 points or 0.5 percent to 14,095.47 and the S&P 500 rose 18.45 points or 0.5 percent at 3,934.83.

On the economic front, Empire State Manufacturing Index for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 5.7, while it was up 3.5 in the prior month.

Treasury International Capital's data for December will be issued at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long term securities transactions were $149.2 billion.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in conversation on the , monetary policy and inequality before virtual University of San Francisco Silk Speaker Series at 3.00 pm ET.

Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Japanese shares finished higher amid a weaker yen. The Nikkei average gained 383.60 points, or 1.28 percent, to settle at 30,467.75, marking its best close since August 1, 1990. The broader Topix index closed 0.57 percent higher at 1,965.08.

Australian rose notably to hit an 11-month high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 48.40 points, or 0.70 percent, to 6,917.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 39.60 points, or 0.55 percent, at 7,189.30.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 2.67 points or 0.02 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 10.82 points or 0.17 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is down 17.33 points or 0.16 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.016 percent.

