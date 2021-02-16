Major European Markets Close Slightly Weak

European closed slightly weak on Tuesday as investors largely stayed cautious and refrained from making significant moves amid uncertainty about near term direction after recent big gains.

Optimism about economic recovery amid momentum in vaccination drive and a drop in cases helped limit downside.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.06%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.11%, Germany's DAX ended down 0.32% and France's CAC closed flat, while Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.31%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed weak.

Austria, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Russia ended higher.

In the UK market, Smith DS, Pennon Group, United Utilities, Severn Trent, WPP, Informa, National Grid, Avast and Fresnillo lost 1.7 to 3.4%.

Among the gainers, HSBC Holdings and Rolls-Royce Holdings ended higher by 4.2% and 4%, respectively. Glencore shares ended sharply higher after the company swung into profit in the second half of the year and reinstated its dividend.

Antofagasta, Glencore, Prudential, IAG, Standard Chartered, BHP Group and Admiral Group also rose sharply.

In France, Technip declined more than 5%. Vivendi, which ended with a hefty gain on Monday, slipped today on profit taking. Safran, Engie, Thales, STMicroElectronics and Danone also ended notably lower.

Accor, Essilor, Pernod Ricard, Valeo, ArcelorMittal and Renault gained 1 to 3%.

In the German market, Thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Bank and Infineon Technologies posted strong gains, while Deutsche Wohnen, E.ON, RWE, Henkel, Continental, Siemens and Merck lost 1 to 2%.

In economic news, jobless rate in France declined in the fourth quarter as the number of people activity searching for job decreased amid fresh restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, data published by the statistical office Insee revealed.

The ILO jobless rate fell to 8% in the fourth quarter from 9.1% in the third quarter. The rate was forecast to drop marginally to 9%. At the same time, the unemployment rate in Metropolitan France came in at 7.7%, down from 8.9% a quarter ago.

German investor confidence improved notably in February, survey data from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed 9.4 points to 71.2 points in February. The score was forecast to fall to 59.6.

However, the assessment of the economic situation worsened slightly by 0.8 points to minus 67.2 points. The expected level was -67.0.

The financial market experts are optimistic about the future, ZEW President Achim Wambach, said. They are confident that the German will be back on the growth track within the next six months.

According to the flash estimate published by Eurostat, the euro area economy contracted at a slightly slower than initially estimated pace in the fourth quarter amid Covid-19 control measures.

Gross domestic product declined 0.6% sequentially instead of 0.7% estimated previously. The fall reversed a record 12.4% rebound seen in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP was down 5%, bigger than the 4.3% decline in the third quarter but slower than the 5.1% drop estimated on February 2. In 2020, GDP was down 6.8%, which was unchanged from the prior estimate.

In updates on the vaccine front, Moderna is reportedly in talks with EU officials to supply about 100 million additional jabs. Johnson & Johnson is reported to have submitted an application to European Medicines Agency for authorization for its single-dose vaccine.

Market Analysis