Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Losses

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 35 points or 2.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,605-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is slightly soft, with profit taking expected after recent gains. The European and U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday as losses from the plantations and glove makers were mitigated by support from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 1.93 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,606.14 after trading between 1,605.40 and 1,613.01. Volume was 12.596 billion shares worth 5.785 billion ringgit. There were 748 gainers and 523 decliners.

Among the actives, Dialog Group surged 4.76 percent, while Supermax plummeted 3.33 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 2.97 percent, Genting soared 2.91 percent, Tenaga Nasional tanked 2.75 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 2.55 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 2.51 percent, Telekom Malaysia tumbled 2.41 percent, Press Metal perked 2.12 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 2.02 percent, Top Glove retreated 1.78 percent, Hong Leong Bank rallied 1.54 percent, Axiata jumped 1.43 percent, CIMB Group climbed 1.42 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 0.69 percent, MISC sank 0.62 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.39 percent, RHB Capital advanced 0.36 percent, Digi.com added 0.26 percent, Maybank collected 0.25 percent, Public Bank gained 0.24 percent, Hartalega Holdings eased 0.16 percent and Hong Leong Financial and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages were unable to hold early gains, ultimately finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 64.35 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,522.75, while the NASDAQ sank 47.97 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,047.50 and the S&P 500 eased 2.24 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,932.59.

The early strength on Wall Street largely reflected recent upward momentum on optimism for President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package.

Recent signs indicating the crisis is easing following a recent surge has also generated buying interest as countries around the world continue to ramp up vaccine rollouts.

Buying interest waned over the course of the morning, however, leading some traders to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report showing New York manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in five months in February.

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday after oil wells and refineries in Texas were shut down due to cold, while rising tensions in the Middle East also contributed to oil's advance. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.58 or 1 percent at $60.05 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis