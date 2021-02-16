Hong Kong Bourse Overdue For Consolidation On Wednesday

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in six straight sessions, surging almost 1,625 points or 5.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 30,750-point plateau although investors are likely to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is slightly soft, with profit taking expected after recent gains. The European and U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharpy higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties, financials, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 573.09 points or 1.90 percent to finish at 30,746.66 after trading between 30,497.40 and 30,793.48.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate skyrocketed 10.01 percent, while CNOOC surged 9.53 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 8.14 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 6.51 percent, Xiaomi Corporation accelerated 5.35 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 5.25 percent, Hang Lung Properties climbed 5.19 percent, New World Development rallied 4.79 percent, CITIC gathered 3.44 percent, Henderson Land perked 3.36 percent, China Resources Land advanced 1.92 percent, China Life Insurance added 1.71 percent, BOC Hong Kong gained 1.69 percent, Sands China rose 1.62 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas improved 1.46 percent, AIA Group strengthened 1.45 percent, Meituan tumbled 1.30 percent, Alibaba increased 1.23 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.20 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 1.02 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.78 percent, Power Assets perked 0.73 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.36 percent, WuXi Biologics fell 0.32 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.07 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages were unable to hold early gains, ultimately finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 64.35 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,522.75, while the NASDAQ sank 47.97 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,047.50 and the S&P 500 eased 2.24 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,932.59.

The early strength on Wall Street largely reflected recent upward momentum on optimism for President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package.

Recent signs indicating the crisis is easing following a recent surge has also generated buying interest as countries around the world continue to ramp up vaccine rollouts.

Buying interest waned over the course of the morning, however, leading some traders to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report showing New York manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in five months in February.

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday after oil wells and refineries in Texas were shut down due to cold, while rising tensions in the Middle East also contributed to oil's advance. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.58 or 1 percent at $60.05 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com