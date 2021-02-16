Japan Has Y323.9 Billion Trade Deficit In January

Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 323.9 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 600 billion yen following the 751 billion yen surplus in December.

Exports advanced 6.4 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 6.6 percent but still up from 2.0 percent in the previous month.

Imports were down an annual 9.5 percent versus expectations for a decline of 6.0 percent after sinking 11.6 percent a month earlier.

