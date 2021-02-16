Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 5.2% In December

The total value of core machine orders in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 899.6 billion yen.

That beat expectations for a decline of 6.2 percent following the 1.5 percent increase in November.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders jumped 11.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for a fall of 3.0 percent after tumbling 11.3 percent in the previous month.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 8.8 percent in December from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

