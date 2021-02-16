Japan Core Machine Orders Climb 5.2% In December

The total value of core machine orders in Japan gained a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - standing at 899.6 billion yen.

That beat expectations for a decline of 6.2 percent following the 1.5 percent increase in November.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders jumped 11.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for a fall of 3.0 percent after tumbling 11.3 percent in the previous month.

Manufacturing orders gained 12.2 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year at 387.4 billion yen, while non-manufacturing orders advanced 4.3 percent on month and 18.1 percent on year at 532.7 billion yen.

Government orders surged 30.0 percent on month and 51.5 percent on year to 324.0 billion yen, while orders from overseas rose 1.6 percent on month and 29.6 percent on year to 994.0 billion yen and orders through agencies gained 6.4 percent on month and fell 2.4 percent on year to 109.0 billion yen.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased 8.8 percent on month and 18.6 percent on year in December.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, core machine orders spiked 16.8 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year to 2,597.0 billion yen.

Overall machine orders in Q4 advanced 14.9 percent on quarter and 6.4 percent on year to 7,032.8 billion yen.

For the first quarter of 2021, core machine orders are forecast to sink 8.5 percent on quarter and 5.5 percent on year to 2,375.2 billion yen. Overall machine orders are tipped to fall 4.8 percent on quarter and 4.9 percent on year to 6,696 billion yen.

Economic News

