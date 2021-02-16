logo
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Jump 7% In January

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The value of non-oil domestic exports from Singapore climbed a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent on month in January, Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday - coming in at S$15.4 billion.

That beat expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent and was up from 4.8 percent in December, which had a value of S$14.4 billion.

On a yearly basis, non-oil domestic exports spiked 12.8 percent - far exceeding expectations for a gain of 5.4 percent and up from the 6.8 percent jump in the previous month.

The increase was mainly due to electronics, specialized machinery, non-monetary gold and petrochemicals, the bureau said.

