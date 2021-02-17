European Economics Preview: UK Consumer Price Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK consumer and producer prices for January. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 0.6 percent.

UK output prices are seen falling 0.4 percent annually, while input prices to rise 0.6 percent in January.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to release new car registrations data for January.

At 4.00 am ET, corporate wage data is due from Poland. Economists forecast corporate sector wages to rise 5.1 percent on year in January, slower than the 6.6 percent increase seen in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area construction output for December. Output had increased 1.4 percent annually in November.

