Poland Average Gross Wages Rise In January

Poland's average gross wages increased in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in January and amounted to 5536.80 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 5.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages declined 7.3 percent in January.

Average paid employment declined 2.0 percent annually in January and amounted to 6314.1 thousand. Economists had expected a 1.2 percent fall.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.2 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.