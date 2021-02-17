South Korea Money Supply Growth Rises In December

South Korea's money supply growth rose in December, figures from Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

M2, a broad measure of money supply, increased 9.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 9.7 percent increase in November.

On a monthly basis, M2 money supply rose 0.4 percent in December, slower than 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.

The annual growth in liquidity indicator L fell to 8.3 percent in December from 8.4 percent in the preceding month.

Liquidity of financial institutions grew 8.4 percent yearly in December, following an 8.2 percent rise in the prior month.

