South Africa Retail Sales Fall Further

South Africa's retail sales declined further in December, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 4.3 percent decrease in November. Economists had forecast a 3.5 percent decline.

The biggest negative contribution came from all 'other' retailers.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.8 percent in December, after a 2.1 percent rise in the previous month.

In the three months ended in December, retail sales increased 2.8 percent, after a 4.4 percent rise in the preceding three months.

In 2020, retail sales declined 6.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.