Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'dour, Sullen, And Unsmiling Political Hack'

Former President Donald Trump has attacked fellow Republican Mitch McConnell by calling him "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack."

McConnell, who was believed to be a close ally of Trump, had ripped him in a speech from the Senate floor last week after voting against the move to impeach the former president.

The Senate Minority Leader said Trump was "morally responsible" for the US Capitol riots and liable for everything he did while in office".

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership," he added.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a lengthy statement.

Trump blamed McConnell for the Republican Party losing its majority in the Senate.

The US Senate voted in favor of impeaching Trump by 57-43, but that fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him.

McConnell was not among the seven Republicans who voted to find the former President guilty for inciting the deadly insurrection.

The impeachment managers had charged that Trump is responsible for the riot at the Capitol on January 6 by "inciting insurrection" in a speech to supporters hours before the Congressional meeting to certify Biden's presidential election win.

Trump followers' failed violent attempt to block the Congress from certifying Biden's victory resulted in the death of five people.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday that while Trump and McConnell "did a hell of a job, they're now at each other's throat." "I'm more worried about 2022 than I've ever been. I don't want to eat our own," the longtime Trump loyalist told Fox News.

