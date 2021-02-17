Lzzy Hale Shares Story Of Gifting High Heels To Rob Halford

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale has shared a story of gifting high heels to the Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

Last month, Halford shared a series of photos on Instagram of him in some high heels.

On Thursday, February 11, Hale revealed that she gifted the heels to him after a conversation they had on tour together.

"When we opened up for @judaspriest in Auckland NZ, Rob Halford and I had a conversation about my heels. So I sent him a pair of his own!" Hale wrote on Twitter.

She added, "Now…that night I lost count at 11 jacket changes during their set. So I may have more heels than He…but he beats me in the jack department!"

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Halford gave further details about the story.

"When Priest were on tour in New Zealand we worked with Halestorm and I was chatting to Lzzy backstage and she had those particular heels on her feet," Halford said. "I was going, 'Oh my God, how do you even walk in them?' She said, 'Oh, you know, it's a girl thing…' But they looked so powerful and they scream 'heavy metal!'"

Weeks later Halford received a package from Hale.

"It was from Lzzy," Halford continued. "I hadn't a clue what it was, so I opened it up and there were those spectacular heavy metal heels!

She wrote me this really sweet note saying, 'Hey Rob, hope you're well, lots of love. We talked about these heels in New Zealand and I found a pair for you. Have fun! Love, Lzzy.' And I thought, 'How sweet is that?'"

However, Halford said the heels were not at all comfortable.

(Photo: Stefan Brending)

