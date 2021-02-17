Australia Unemployment Rate Falls To 6.4%

The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was beneath expectations for 6.5 percent and down from 6.6 percent in December.

The Australian added 29,100 jobs last month - shy of forecasts for 40,000 new jobs after gaining 50,000 jobs in the previous month.

The participation rate came in at 66.1 percent, missing expectations for 66.2 percent - which would have been unchanged from the December reading.

Economic News

