European Economics Preview: ECB Minutes Due

The minutes of the policy-setting meeting of the European Central Bank is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, January foreign trade data is due from Switzerland. The trade surplus totaled CHF 3.05 billion in December.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue consumer price data for January. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.5 percent from 0.5 percent in December.



At 4.00 am ET, industrial production and producer price figures are due from Poland. Production is expected to rise 0.6 percent on year in January, slower than the 11.2 percent increase in December.

At 6.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its one-week repo rate at 17.00 percent.

At 7.30 am ET, the ECB releases the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on January 20 and 21. At the meeting, policymakers had decided to leave its key interest rates and asset purchases unchanged, and reaffirmed its willingness to adjust the policy tools when needed.

