Dutch Consumer Confidence Remained Unchanged In February

The Netherlands' consumer confidence remained unchanged in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -19 in February, same as seen in January. The score was below the 20-year average of -7 points.

Among components, the economic climate index fell to -41 in Fenruary from -39 in January. The assessment of the future economic climate and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was more negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy rose to -5 in February from -6 in the previous month.

Economic News

